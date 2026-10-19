NY Giants’ Jameis Winston vows to ‘do his best,’ John Harbaugh has the final say on the starting QB job

John Harbaugh’s New York Giants fell to the New Orleans Saints in their latest game, and many are beginning to question Jameis Winston’s status as the starting quarterback.

Jameis Winston once again had the opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the G-Men, but a shaky performance ended in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. John Harbaugh has yet to reveal whether JJ McCarthy will start for the New York Giants in Week 7, although Winston himself acknowledged that the decision ultimately rests with the head coach as the team looks ahead.

“That’s him. You know, that’s the decision that he’ll have to make,” Winston said, via a transcript from the team. That being said, No. 19 can only focus on doing his best to keep his job as the starting quarterback for the Giants.

“What I would love is to just put myself in a better position to execute. And that just starts with me. Things that I can control, going out there every single play, doing my very best,” Winston also added.

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As surprising as it may sound, the loss to the Saints still leaves the Big Blue atop the NFC East, as their division rivals have yet to do enough to take over the top spot. Will Harbaugh finally be able to establish one of his players as the team’s primary signal-caller?

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants looks on after an overtime tie.

McCarthy pushes for his chance to become the starting QB

After Jameis Winston struggled to generate big plays—finishing 14 of 26 for 152 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions—McCarthy came off the bench and instantly gave the offense a major spark. Despite slinging an early pick, he stayed composed and aired it out, putting up 243 passing yards and a TD on 11-of-21 completions while leading 17 unanswered points.

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Averaging an eye-popping 11.5 yards per attempt compared to Winston’s sluggish 5.8, JJ McCarthy showed off the big-play ceiling and vertical aggressiveness this offense desperately needs, making a real case that it’s time to hand him the keys full-time.

J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants warms up.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston struggled in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. John Harbaugh has not revealed if JJ McCarthy will start in Week 7.

if JJ McCarthy will start in Week 7. JJ McCarthy put up 243 passing yards and a touchdown off the bench.