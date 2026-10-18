John Harbaugh reveals if J.J. McCarthy is NY Giants starting QB over Jameis Winston after loss vs Saints

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh stopped short of confirming whether J.J. McCarthy will replace Jameis Winston as the team’s starting quarterback after Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Winston was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing his second interception, giving McCarthy an opportunity to lead a late comeback that nearly rescued the Giants from defeat.

Asked whether McCarthy had done enough to earn the starting job, Harbaugh declined to make an immediate decision. “I can’t answer that now. The game just ended 10 minutes ago.” His response leaves the quarterback situation open, with Winston’s struggles and McCarthy’s late performance likely to fuel the debate.

The Giants fell behind 34-10 before McCarthy sparked a fourth-quarter rally, leading three scoring drives and helping cut the deficit to seven points. New York ultimately ran out of time, turning the ball over on downs inside the Saints’ 15-yard line with five seconds remaining. Despite the loss, McCarthy’s performance gave Harbaugh something to consider as he evaluates the offense’s direction.

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Is J.J. McCarthy the Giants starting QB?

The race is open for J.J. McCarthy. Jameis Winston finished the game completing 14 of 26 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown, but his two interceptions proved costly. His second pick, intercepted by Julian Blackmon, set up another Saints touchdown and prompted the Giants to turn to McCarthy early in the fourth quarter. By that point, New Orleans had built a 24-point lead, leaving Winston’s replacement with a difficult situation to overcome.

McCarthy delivered a more productive passing performance, finishing with 243 passing yards and two touchdown passes while also throwing an interception. He helped New York score 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, connecting with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown and directing another scoring drive that brought the Giants within one possession. The comeback fell short, but his ability to move the offense gave the rookie a chance to make his case.

Harbaugh also praised McCarthy for stepping into the game under difficult circumstances. “I thought he came in there and did a heck of a job given the circumstances.”

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The coach’s comments were encouraging, although they did not guarantee a change at quarterback. With the Giants now 3-2-1 after the defeat, Harbaugh must decide whether to stick with Winston’s experience or give McCarthy a larger role after his late-game spark. The next decision could shape New York’s offense moving forward.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh declined to confirm whether J.J. McCarthy will replace Jameis Winston as the Giants’ starting QB.

will replace Jameis Winston as the Giants’ starting QB. Winston threw two interceptions before being benched against the Saints.

McCarthy threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, sparking a late comeback that fell short.