NY Giants, John Harbaugh make important roster moves ahead of game vs Saints

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh are making adjustments to stay alive in the race for the NFC East.

The New York Giants are making important roster adjustments ahead of their Week 6 game against the Saints. According to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, the team has signed linebacker Malik Harrison to its active roster after previously relying on him as a practice squad elevation. New York is also adding depth to its offensive line as head coach John Harbaugh tries to help Jameis Winston.

Harrison’s promotion comes after he used all three of his available practice squad elevations. The linebacker missed the Giants’ last two games because of an injury, but he has been rehabbing as he works toward returning to action. By signing him to the active roster, New York ensures that Harrison can be activated again once he is healthy enough to play.

The move also reunites Harrison with Harbaugh, who knows the linebacker well from their time together in Baltimore. Harrison played for the Ravens from 2020 through 2024 before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. His familiarity with Harbaugh’s coaching system could help him make a smooth transition into a more permanent role with the Giants, particularly on special teams.

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Who did NY Giants just sign?

Malik Harrison is not the only player joining New York, as Raanan also reported that the Giants are signing offensive lineman Josh Gesky to their practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois previously spent time with the Green Bay Packers, giving the Giants another option to develop as they look to strengthen their offensive line depth.

Gesky played 48 games with 34 starts during his five seasons at Illinois, primarily lining up at left guard. He started all 26 games he played during his final two collegiate seasons, providing experience at a position where depth can become particularly important over the course of an NFL season. His addition gives New York another young offensive lineman to evaluate within its system.

The Giants are continuing to adjust their roster as they prepare to face the Saints, with Harrison’s move addressing linebacker availability and Gesky’s arrival adding competition up front.

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Harrison’s recovery will determine when he can return to the field, while Gesky will have an opportunity to work with the coaching staff and compete for a future role. Both moves reflect New York’s effort to maintain depth as the season progresses.

Key takeaways

Malik Harrison signed with the New York Giants active roster ahead of Week 6.

signed with the New York Giants active roster ahead of Week 6. Linebacker Harrison spent five seasons playing under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens.

with the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants signed undrafted rookie offensive lineman Josh Gesky to their practice squad.