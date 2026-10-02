Cam Skattebo explains meaning behind 1-0 shirts worn by John Harbaugh, NY Giants members

The New York Giants made the headlines as John Harbaugh was seen wearing a 1-0 t-shirt despite them getting ready for Week 4. Cam Skattebo out of all people clarified the air.

The weirdest scene happened during Week 4 preparations for the New York Giants. Head coach John Harbaugh, alongside other staff members were seen wearing a t-shirt with a ‘1-0’ design. Running back Cam Skattebo cleared the air after this caused much confusion.

For instance, the Giants are not 1-0, they are 2-1. Secondly, the Giants actually were 1-0 at a time and no one saw them wearing the shirts. Hence, it was a puzzling situation.

However, Jordan Raanan of ESPN stated that it was the wild RB Cam Skattebo the one to bring answers to all the questions. Skattebo said the 1-0 t-shirts represent taking things one week at a time. Hence, all the focus is on the Arizona Cardinals. No trap games, no look-ahead spots, just next Sunday.

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The shirt alludes to a huge problem in the NFL

Look-ahead spots are as common as grass in the NFL. It’s a weekly thing, especially for teams with winning records. After all, if a team is winning and faces a bad team, followed by a game against another top-notch franchise, they will naturally overlook the ‘easy‘ matchup to start focusing on the ‘barnburner‘.

And, time and time again, we’ve seen those ‘trap games‘ occur, and many times those teams fall twice. The trap game and the barnburner both end in defeat. Hence, Harbaugh and the Giants are actively trying to avoid that scenario.

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The NY Giants have a massive test ahead

After moving way too many pieces in the offseason, the Giants have quite a lot of hype around them. The hype only incremented after winning a divisional rivalry game in Week 1 on primetime. However, Week 2 saw their franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart suffer a season-ending knee injury. Hence, now they have to validate all the hype with backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Despite trading for JJ McCarthy, Winston is still poised to start. However, Winston is a careless passer, and a baffling decision-maker. Pair that with a tough schedule ahead, and this season could end up being an uphill battle for the G-Men.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh wore a “1-0” t-shirt during Week 4 preparations.

wore a “1-0” t-shirt during Week 4 preparations. Running back Cam Skattebo explained the t-shirts symbolize taking the season one week at a time .

. Quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.