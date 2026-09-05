Patriots HC Mike Vrabel stays out of Christian Gonzalez extension talks, but can’t remain on the sidelines

Christian Gonzalez has yet to resolve his contract situation with the New England Patriots, and Mike Vrabel hopes the issue can be resolved so he can have him available for the season opener.

Christian Gonzalez has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, so he expects to negotiate a contract that reflects his value. That has yet to happen, meaning Mike Vrabel hopes to get the situation resolved as soon as possible so he can have one of the New England Patriots’ key players available this season.

“I don’t get involved in the negotiations, per se, but I certainly want to be involved in trying to get the situation resolved,” the head coach revealed during his press conference. This stalemate does not appear to have a resolution in the near future.

When asked by the media whether Gonzalez would request a trade in this situation, the cornerback himself did not rule out any possibility at this point: “I’m here right now…I’ll always be where my feet are and do what I gotta do.”

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Trying to reach another Super Bowl means, among other things, that the Patriots will need to have all of their firepower available on the field. Will both sides finally be able to reach an agreement?

Christian Gonzalez on if he would request a trade:



“I’m here right now…I’ll always be where my feet are and do what I gotta do.”

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/vybxNVg2qq — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) September 5, 2026

Where do Gonzalez and the Patriots stand?

Gonzales is currently set to earn just $2.8 million in base salary for the 2026 season under his original four-year, $15.1 million rookie deal—with his 2027 fifth-year option already exercised at $18.1 million—a bargain figure for an elite cornerback.

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While the Patriots’ offer theoretically tops the current market benchmark set by Trent McDuffie and the Rams at $31 million average per year ($124 million total), Gonzalez is holding out for around $32 million annually with fully guaranteed money at signing, refusing to accept New England’s incentive-heavy structure with weak financial guarantees.

Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates.

What options does Vrabel have?

The Patriots’ season opener is just around the corner, and with uncertainty surrounding Gonzalez’s availability, Mike Vrabel may have to turn to other options to replace him. The depth chart, however, is shorter than expected.

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The LCB spot in Foxborough belongs to Carlton Davis III, a position that is very well covered. The other two options in the secondary are Channing Canada and Karon Prunty.