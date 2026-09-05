Odell Beckham Jr.’s attitude reportedly boosts his shot at being a key component on NY Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. has been regarded as a diva for many years in his career. However, it is his good attitude the one that granted him a spot and a role on the New York Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. has a new attitude, a more mature one. Reportedly, that was one of the key factors that earned him a spot on the New York Giants. Now more of a leader rather than a superstar, it seems like that is a crucial component to the locker room.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “Beckham went out of his way this summer to blend in seamlessly. He wanted to concentrate on football and lay low until he made the team. He limited the number of interviews he gave.”

For a guy who was used to get all of the spotlights, this proved to the Giants that OBJ was all for team business, not his business. For a head coach like John Harbaugh, that’s music to his ears.

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OBJ’s stats with the NY Giants

After six years away, Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the G-Men. However, before that, he played five years with the Giants. Needless to say, he was absolutely outstanding during that span.

He had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. If not for injuries, he was on pace to have a historic career. His talent is second to none. He virtually had no weakness to his game during his prime.

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The Giants need OBJ to be a leader due to the other WRs on the roster

The New York Giants’ two best wideouts are young players like Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields. Hence, while they are young, they can use a mentor like OBJ who knows what is like to be a top-tier weapon on this team.