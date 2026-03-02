NY Giants, John Harbaugh receive bold promise from top prospect ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants currently hold the fifth spot in the draft order and could benefit if they manage to land Jordyn Tyson, who recently said he would be willing to build a special connection with several players on the roster in order to elevate the franchise, a promise that could certainly catch John Harbaugh’s attention.

Tyson directed those comments toward the Giants while responding to Art Stapleton of USA Today, suggesting that if he were to join Harbaugh’s team, he could help turn the offense into a “dream team” alongside Jaxson Dart, who recently delivered a strong message about his role as quarterback.

Tyson not only wants to build chemistry with the Giants’ quarterback, but with the talent that helped him produce 711 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, his final college season, he would also be ready to serve as one of the primary weapons alongside wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts are high on Tyson

NFL analyst and writer Eric Moody summed up the young receiver in a single line: “You want upside with risk? Jordyn Tyson,” sending a message that the Giants, or any other team, should carefully evaluate the risk-reward factor if selecting him in the 2026 draft.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Meanwhile, NFL fantasy expert and prospect analyst Joe Orrico projects that Tyson, whether under Harbaugh or another head coach, could resemble Brandon Aiyuk in his first season in the league with 5 touchdowns, 748 receiving yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also Lions trade David Montgomery to Texans: Updated RB depth charts in Houston and Detroit

Be cautious with Tyson’s comments

However, Giants fans should not be swayed solely by Tyson’s remarks about strengthening the team’s offense. He previously made similar comments about Harbaugh’s former team, where he also admitted he would like to play alongside Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

“ASU wideout Jordyn Tyson met with the Ravens at the Combine and said it would be ‘amazing’ to team up with Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers. Mentioned Baltimore was one of several teams that tried to test him with a few trick questions, per Brian Wacker,” SleeperRavens wrote on X (@sleeperravenss).