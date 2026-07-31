Tua Tagovailoa provides QB injury update during 2026 Falcons training camp

Tua Tagovailoa has responded to growing concern after being limited during the opening days of Falcons training camp.

Tua Tagovailoa has finally addressed the back issue that has limited his participation during the opening days of Atlanta Falcons training camp. While the veteran quarterback has not been a full participant, he insisted the situation is more precautionary than serious as he continues preparing for the 2026 NFL season.

The Falcons are carefully managing Tagovailoa’s workload after bringing him in following his surprising departure from the Miami Dolphins. They view the former first-round pick as an experienced option capable of competing for the starting quarterback job, but the coaching staff has no intention of rushing him through camp.

For Tagovailoa, the opportunity represents a fresh start after an injury-plagued tenure in Miami. The Dolphins ultimately decided to move on following inconsistent performances and continued durability concerns, opening the door for the quarterback to attempt to revive his career in Atlanta.

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Tua Tagovailoa explains his back issue

Tua Tagovailoa downplayed concerns about his health as training camp with the Falcons is under way. The quarterback admitted that the decision to fully clear him is up to the coaching staff.

“I don’t personally have a timetable, but that’s a conversation to have with the head coach and with our training staff. I think right now it’s just a precaution thing early on in camp, and then we’ll work through that. But I feel great right now. And like I said, it feels good to be out there with the guys, be able to throw, continue to hear the plays, get in the huddle with the guys.”

His comments suggest the Falcons are simply taking a cautious approach while allowing him to remain involved in meetings and on-field work whenever possible.

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Falcons QB competition remains open

Tua Tagovailoa enters one of the most important training camps of his career. The former Dolphins quarterback is competing with Michael Penix Jr. for Atlanta’s QB1 job, making every practice and preseason opportunity critical.

While Penix is widely viewed as the franchise’s long-term future, Tagovailoa’s experience gives him a legitimate chance to challenge for the starting role if he stays healthy.

For now, the Falcons appear focused on ensuring Tagovailoa is physically ready before increasing his workload, hoping the former Pro Bowler can finally put his injury struggles behind him and help elevate Atlanta’s offense in 2026.