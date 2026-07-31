Timberwolves emerge as new suitor for Jonathan Kuminga, threatening Lakers and Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly joining the race against the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers for Jonathan Kuminga's services ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Jonathan Kuminga has yet to reach an agreement with any NBA team so far. Negotiations with the Los Angeles Lakers have made little meaningful progress given the player’s demands, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have engaged in discussions about a sign-and-trade deal that has yet to materialize. Now, the Minnesota Timberwolves have entered the picture, potentially shifting the market in their favor.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves have also recently expressed interest in Kuminga, per HoopsHype, but operate under financial restrictions of their own. The Timberwolves have access to a $6.06 million taxpayer mid-level exception, but the Lakers have a higher financial offer and a longer contract on the table.

Minnesota missed out on LeBron James and still has the power forward slot open for a player of Kuminga’s caliber, a situation similar to what the Cavaliers are facing. This means that despite potentially offering the better basketball fit, the other two teams are understood to be ahead, which could prompt the Wolves to make a greater push. Furthermore, Minnesota presents an intriguing project alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

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Kuminga entangled in controversy

Kuminga‘s path in the NBA has not been smooth. Kuminga arrived at the Atlanta Hawks after being traded alongside Buddy Hield by the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

Jonathan Kuminga during an Atlanta Hawks match.

He signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Warriors at the end of last season after holding out for a number of weeks. A similar situation has arisen this time around, with Kuminga understood to be unwilling to commit long-term on a deal that he deems less than what he is worth.

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While he initially demanded a contract worth $20 million annually, he is also reportedly unwilling to sign a three-year deal, which is a required condition for any sign-and-trade agreement under NBA rules. This further complicates matters for the Cavaliers, who need a sign-and-trade to complete the acquisition.

On the other hand, Kuminga reportedly turned down a two-year, $20 million offer from the Lakers, which still leaves them as the most likely destination of the three. This is because the Timberwolves cannot offer that same amount, and Kuminga’s camp is understood to be remaining patient as they wait for further movement in the free-agent market.