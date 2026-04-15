NY Giants, John Harbaugh reportedly need big offer to move Dexter Lawrence as Jerry Jones’ Cowboys become threat ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are still trying to find a resolution in the Dexter Lawrence situation, even as trade speculation continues to build ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Right now, across the NFL, reports are incredibly divided between those who think a trade is imminent and those supporting information on Harbaugh’s trying to keep Lawrence. Connor Hughes shed light on the team’s mindset, emphasizing that a deal is far from inevitable.

“The preferred outcome for all is still keeping Lawrence with the Giants and New York would like to make that happen – want to make that clear. They won’t trade him unless blown away.”

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Why Giants should be careful with Cowboys trade?

One emerging factor that could shift the landscape is the aggressiveness of the Dallas Cowboys. Reports and projections indicate that Jerry Jones could be looking to trade up into the top four picks, potentially targeting the No. 3 or No. 4 spot. Such a move would not only reshape the draft board but could also indirectly impact the Giants’ leverage in any Lawrence discussions.

If the Cowboys are indeed preparing to make a bold move, whether for an offensive weapon like Jeremiyah Love or a premier defensive prospect, it could trigger a chain reaction.

Teams picking near the top might receive stronger offers, and the overall market for elite talent, including proven players like Lawrence, could become even more competitive.

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Ultimately, the Giants are walking a fine line. They might prefer to keep Lawrence, but the dynamics of draft night, especially with an aggressive team like Dallas looming, could force their hand if an overwhelming offer materializes.