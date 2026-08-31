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NY Jets head coach Aaron Glenn confirms Cade Klubnik’s role behind Geno Smith

The New York Jets, led by Aaron Glenn, have both Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik on their depth chart heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Cade Klubnik #10 of the New York Jets during a joint practice.
© Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesCade Klubnik #10 of the New York Jets during a joint practice.

A new NFL season is approaching, and teams are putting the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of their debuts. The New York Jets will have Geno Smith as their starter in Week 1, while Aaron Glenn confirmed that Cade Klubnik will be his primary backup.

After making the 53-man roster, the rookie earned the coaching staff’s trust and will have a role as an alternative to Smith. The depth chart currently has no other names at the position, although additional moves to strengthen the quarterback room have not been ruled out.

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The Jets will enter their second season with Glenn as head coach, looking to make their mark in what once again appears to be a competitive AFC East. The head-to-head matchups with the Miami Dolphins will be crucial, while the possibility of securing a potential wild-card spot will be contested alongside the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Klubnik impressed during the preseason

Cade Klubnik, drafted in the fourth round out of the Clemson Tigers, got a lot of snaps this preseason, putting up a mixed run across three games where he completed 21 of 34 passes for roughly 190–197 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. After starting with a brief outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he took charge of the offense during a 17-0 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, going 10-of-14 for 75 yards while adding a 16-yard run to lead a pair of scoring drives.

Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik #10 of the New York Jets passes the ball during the first half.

Things hit a rough patch in the finale against the New York Giants, where he played the entire first half under constant pressure, finishing 6-for-13 for 59 yards and a pick in a 23-6 loss. Despite that rocky finish, he did enough overall to convince the staff.

See also

Bucs cut Jake Browning, NY Jets could see him as potential fit to be on the roster

New York wants to get off to a strong start

The Jets want to finally establish themselves as the top team in their division after several years of disappointing seasons. Now, they are putting their faith in Geno Smith, who arrived from the Las Vegas Raiders bringing a fresh sense of optimism to the Big Apple.

The start of the season does not sound encouraging at all, as the Jets will not only face direct tough rivals on the road but will also host high-caliber teams at MetLife Stadium. These are the first five games for Aaron Glenn’s squad.

  • Week 1, at Tennessee Titans (September 13)
  • Week 2, vs Green Bay Packers (September 20)
  • Week 3, at Detroit Lions, (September 27)
  • Week 4, at Chicago Bears (October 4)
  • Week 5, vs Cleveland Browns (October 11)
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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