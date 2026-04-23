NY Giants on alert as Chiefs, Andy Reid could make trade in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs could be one of the most aggressive teams near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, according to a new update from Tom Pelissero. With multiple roster needs and a Super Bowl window still wide open, Andy Reid and Brett Veach appear to be seriously evaluating the possibility of moving up from the No. 9 overall pick.

“The Chiefs have explored trading up. The Chiefs need tackle, edge, corner. At No. 9 you’re probably not trading up for a CB. That brings you to edge or tackle. I would think, in that scenario, it’s for a tackle. If somebody moves up right now, I would go with the Chiefs.”

Such a move to protect Patrick Mahomes would have immediate implications for teams picking ahead of them, particularly those holding valuable trade-up spots. The Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 and the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 suddenly become key players, as they could facilitate a deal for a team looking to jump the line.

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Could a Chiefs trade disrupt the Giants’ draft plans?

For the New York Giants, this development raises the stakes. Sitting at No. 5 overall, they could find themselves directly impacted if the Chiefs, or another team, insert themselves into the top four via trade.

A move like that would push at least one top prospect further down the board, potentially altering the Giants’ options and forcing them to adjust their draft strategy in real time. It also increases uncertainty around which players will actually be available when they are on the clock.

Ultimately, the Chiefs’ aggressiveness introduces volatility at the top of the draft. For the Giants, that means staying flexible and prepared for multiple scenarios, as one trade could reshape the entire landscape before they even make their selection.