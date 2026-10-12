NY Giants HC John Harbaugh advises Cam Skattebo after costly fumble vs. Commanders

The New York Giants let a great opportunity to defeat the Washington Commanders slip away, and John Harbaugh addressed Cam Skattebo’s costly play late in the game.

A tie marked an entertaining matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, with several mistakes throughout the game. Cam Skattebo made a costly mistake late in the game, and while John Harbaugh praised his running back’s effort, he acknowledged that he will need to be more careful in those situations.

“Skatt played a hell of a game, but he’s going to have to learn from that, and I think everyone’s gotta learn from that,” Harbaugh said during his press conference once the game concluded.

While Skattebo was the first to receive his coach’s message, it was clear that it was intended for the entire team. For the Giants to become legitimate contenders, they will need to minimize mistakes as much as possible to put together more wins.

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The G-Men’s costly mistakes

The Giants were extremely fortunate to walk away with a 27-27 tie because their own mistakes almost sealed their fate long before overtime. They got off to a brutal start, managing just three points and 77 total yards in a sluggish first half. Placekicker Dominic Zvada had a nightmare afternoon, missing three field goals from 50, 57, and 46 yards out, leaving 9 free points on the board.

Dominic Zvada with the first miss of his NFL career. Reports pre-game is that he struggled with long range kicks https://t.co/VfEepRkN7D — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 11, 2026

To make matters worse, after mounting an impressive second-half rally to force OT, Cam Skattebo coughed up a crushing fumble inside Washington’s 25-yard line right as New York was setting up for a game-winning kick. If Washington hadn’t completely botched its own clock management on the final play, those missed kicks and the late turnover would have handed the Giants a painful divisional loss.

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Player / Unit Mistake / Flaw Impact on the Game Dominic Zvada (K) Missed 3 FG attempts (50, 57, 46 yds) Left 9 crucial points on the board Cam Skattebo (RB) Fumbled at the WAS 23 in Overtime Wiped away a high-percentage game-winning FG opportunity Offensive Line / Offense Sluggish 1st Half (3 pts, 77 yards) Forced the team to play from behind down 27-13 late

Key takeaways