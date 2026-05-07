NY Giants QB Jameis Winston’s role after NFL retirement might be on media as he takes another TV job

Jameis Winston remains under contract with the New York Giants. However, he will take on a high-profile television role this summer that has sparked fresh conversation about his eventual retirement from football.

Jameis Winston is hinting at his future plans with the New York Giants. However, some believe the quarterback may retire sooner than expected as he takes on a high-profile television role that could eventually prompt him to leave football for good.

In 2025, the Giants brought Winston in to provide veteran depth at the quarterback position. He appeared in three games (making two starts) after rookie Jaxson Dart suffered an injury, but Winston understood from the start that his primary role in New York was that of a mentor and backup.

Before this latest move, Jameis became a media sensation for FOX as a digital correspondent during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. His charismatic personality resonated so well with audiences that the network has handed him an even larger opportunity for the summer of 2026.

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Jameis Winston to be FOX’s correspondent for the 2026 World Cup

Jameis Winston is widely regarded as one of the most extroverted and entertaining personalities in the NFL. FOX is leaning into this “it factor,” wanting to utilize every asset possible to capture the public’s attention during a historic tournament: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FOX Sports officially announced on Wednesday that Winston will serve as a special correspondent throughout the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

While it is unlikely Winston will visit every host city given his upcoming NFL commitments, he is expected to be stationed in several major U.S. hubs. His role will be to showcase fan culture and the electric atmosphere of the international competition outside the lines.

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Will Jameis Winston retire in 2026?

Throughout the 2025 season, Winston was praised for his role as a mentor to Jaxson Dart. The young quarterback often looked to Winston for guidance on the sidelines, though Winston’s own playing time remained limited.

While he still has a year left on his contract, rumors have swirled that he could retire before the 2026 season begins. However, Winston himself recently pushed back on these ideas during an appearance on Pardon My Take, stating he wants to play 12 more years in the league.