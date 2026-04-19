NY Giants report confirms why HC John Harbaugh approved Dexter Lawrence trade to Bengals

The New York Giants have completed one of the most impactful moves of the offseason, sending Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in a deal that is already reshaping the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

For the Bengals, the move comes with immediate commitment. Lawrence has already secured a one-year, $28 million contract extension, reinforcing Cincinnati’s intent to build around him on the defensive front. It’s a clear win-now signal, pairing a premium draft investment with a major financial upgrade for the player. They want to build Super Bowl caliber roster for Joe Burrow.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Giants knew the Bengals’ offer was just too good to resist. “Source on how Bengals sealed the Dexter Lawrence trade: ‘Nobody was going to beat the 10th pick.’ Made the call clear for the Giants.”

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Why this trade is a massive win for the Giants

From New York’s perspective, the return changes everything. By acquiring the No. 10 overall pick, the Giants now hold both the No. 5 and No. 10 selections in the upcoming draft, an incredibly powerful position in a class filled with uncertainty and closely graded prospects.

That kind of capital opens multiple paths. The Giants can target elite talent on both sides of the ball, package picks to move even higher, or continue building depth with two premium selections. It’s the type of flexibility that few teams possess in a single draft.

Ultimately, this deal reflects timing and leverage. While losing a player of Lawrence’s caliber is never simple, the combination of contract tension and an unmatched offer created the perfect scenario for New York to pivot. And with two top-10 picks now in hand, the Giants have positioned themselves at the center of the draft.