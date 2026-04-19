NY Giants trade Dexter Lawrence to Bengals: How much money will he earn after contract extension?

The New York Giants have officially moved on from Dexter Lawrence, finalizing a trade that sends the star defensive tackle to the Cincinnati Bengals along with a new contract structure that immediately reshapes his financial future.

As part of the agreement, Lawrence is not only changing teams but also securing a new extension that reflects his value in Cincinnati’s defensive plans. The move signals a clear commitment from the Bengals, who are pairing a premium draft investment with long-term financial stability for one of the league’s top interior defenders.

These are the numbers according to Adam Schefter. “Compensation update: Now that he has passed his physical and the trade is official, newly-acquired DT Dexter Lawerence is signing a one-year, $28 million contract extension with the Bengals. So in the end, Lawrence gets the trade he wanted while being contractually tied to Cincinnati for the next three seasons.”

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How much money will Dexter Lawrence make with Bengals in salary?

Before the trade, Dexter Lawrence was still under his previous contract, which kept him under team control through the 2027 season. That deal had him locked in for the near future, but without the updated financial terms he was reportedly seeking.

With this new extension, the timeline shifts. The one-year, $28 million addition effectively adjusts his compensation structure heading into the 2028 season, while extending his financial commitment in Cincinnati for multiple years beyond his original deal.

In practical terms, the Bengals are not just acquiring Lawrence, they are immediately resetting his salary profile to reflect his market value. For Cincinnati, it is a win-now move backed by financial conviction, and for Lawrence, it is the resolution of a contract standoff that ultimately delivered both a new team and a new payday.