NY Giants reportedly could land RB Jeremiyah Love and WR Odell Beckham Jr as 2026 NFL Draft approaches

The New York Giants continue to dominate headlines ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, not only because of their draft positioning but also due to growing speculation about potential veteran additions. One of the most intriguing storylines involves a possible reunion with one of the franchise’s most iconic wide receivers: Odell Beckham Jr.

The conversation gained momentum following comments from NFL insider Peter Schrager, who suggested that a return to New York is not off the table for the veteran star. “I wouldn’t rule out OBJ going to the New York Giants. OBJ wants to play football and I believe that a homecoming is very much in play”.

The idea of a reunion has added another layer to an already pivotal offseason for the Giants, who are balancing long-term draft decisions with short-term roster improvements as they try to accelerate their rebuild around Jaxson Dart.

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Will Giants draft Jeremiyah Love?

One of the most talked-about possibilities is the selection of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 5 overall, a move that would immediately transform the Giants’ offensive identity.

If the New York Giants pair that kind of draft investment with a potential OBJ return, the offense could become one of the most dynamic young units in the league.

In that scenario, the Giants would feature a core of Jaxson Dart at quarterback, Jeremiyah Love in the backfield, Malik Nabers as a premier receiving threat, Cam Skattebo as another punch in the backfield, and potentially Odell Beckham Jr. returning to complete a high-powered group. It would represent a dramatic shift toward explosive playmakers as they look to return to contention.

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Dexter Lawrence trade request creates tension

The situation is not entirely positive in New York, however, as star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has reportedly requested a trade amid dissatisfaction with his current contract.

The development has created tension within the organization, raising questions about the stability of one of the Giants’ most important defensive pieces. While the team has not made any final decisions, the situation adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complex offseason for the franchise.