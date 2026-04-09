NY Giants receive update on Rueben Bain Jr as Chiefs eye trade in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to explore options ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and recent developments suggest the team is doing extensive homework on Rueben Bain Jr. With the No. 9 overall pick, they have flexibility but may need to move up to secure one of the top pass rushers. A warning for the New York Giants as they could also be interested in the prospect from Miami.

That possibility has fueled trade rumors involving the Chiefs, particularly scenarios where the team jumps into the top five. Given their need for a difference-maker off the edge, Kansas City could be one of the franchises most motivated to make an aggressive move on draft night.

At the same time, the Chiefs have also been linked to offensive playmakers, meaning a trade up would not necessarily be limited to defense. A generational talent like Jeremiyah Love could also be in play if they decide to prioritize surrounding Patrick Mahomes with another elite weapon.

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Are the Chiefs preparing to trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Kansas City’s pre-draft visits are now adding fuel to that speculation. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs appear to be doing significant work on top edge prospects, a potential sign they are preparing to move up the board rather than wait at No. 9.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Miami edge Rueben Bain for a Top 30 visit today, source said. Kansas City picks 9th and has done work on the top pass-rushers.”

This strengthens the idea that the Chiefs are seriously evaluating pass rushers who may not be available at their current draft slot. Hosting Bain could indicate that they are preparing multiple scenarios, including a trade into the top tier of the board.

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Another possibility remains a move for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. If the Chiefs view him as a generational offensive weapon, a trade up could also be designed to secure his rights before other teams have the opportunity.

The No. 6 overall pick held by the Cleveland Browns appears to be one of the most logical landing spots for a trade. It seems difficult to envision the Raiders, Jets, Cardinals, Titans, or Giants moving down, which could make Cleveland the ideal partner.

Whether targeting a premier pass rusher like Bain or an explosive playmaker like Love, moving into that range could be the Chiefs’ clearest path. With two first round picks, Brett Veach could even try to go ahead of the Giants although that looks like a long shot.