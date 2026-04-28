NY Giants reportedly giving CB Deonte Banks one last chance to prove his worth

Under new head coach John Harbaugh, the New York Giants are giving every player a chance to redeem themselves. That includes cornerback Deonte Banks, who has fallen well short of the expectations set for him when he was drafted with a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Because Banks was drafted in the first round, the Giants can exercise his fifth-year option to automatically re-sign him for the 2027 NFL campaign. However, the product out of Maryland hasn’t been able to replicate his promising rookie season. As a result, he could be playing on a contract year in 2026.

According to Giants Wire, the front office in East Rutherford will decline Banks’ fifth-year option. If New York were to make use of the option, it would have to pay its backup cornerback $12.6 million in guaranteed money during the 2027 season.

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That figure is almost as much as the Giants pay—in guaranteed money—on average every season to starting corner Paulson Adebo ($12.8 million). Thus, it makes little sense to pay Banks that much when he is mostly utilized in a backup and special teams role.

Deonte Banks at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center

Banks could be set for contract season

Regardless, it’s not like the Giants will be throwing Banks’ stuff out into the street. The fourth-year defensive back is still under his rookie contract for the 2026 NFL season. If Banks is able to turn the tide and make a strong impression on Harbaugh and his staff, the G-Men might as well sign him to an extension.

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If New York has no desire to re-sign the former Terrapin, Banks might be moved before the NFL trade deadline in the upcoming campaign. That’s a decision for later, though. Banks can still change the narrative around him, but the Giants are running short on time to make their decision on the fifth-year option.

NY Giants must make decision before May 1st

Teams across the NFL have until May 1 to announce their fifth-year option decisions. Out of every franchise that has yet to make its call, the Giants would pay the least for Banks if they were to exercise the option.

However, all signs indicate it’s unlikely. Based on reports, the G-Men will hand Banks his last chance to prove himself in 2026. His fate is in his hands, but the odds aren’t in his favor.

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