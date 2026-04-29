NY Giants reportedly set trade price for Kayvon Thibodeaux after signing Shelby Harris to replace Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants remain one of the most active teams of the offseason, and their approach to reshaping the defense continues to generate headlines. After moving on from Dexter Lawrence and working to reinforce the defensive line, the front office is also exploring the possibility of trading Kayvon Thibodeaux, but only at the right price.

According to a report from Dan Duggan, there has already been real interest around the league. “The Saints were the team most interested in trading for Thibodeaux. However, according to a league source, the problem was the sides weren’t close on potential compensation. The Saints’ best offer is believed to have been a fourth-round pick (No. 132), while the Giants were seeking a second-round pick. The Saints had the 42nd selection.”

That gap in valuation is significant and helps explain why no deal has materialized. The Giants clearly still view Thibodeaux as a premium asset, even amid roster changes and ongoing adjustments to their defensive identity.

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Giants sign Shelby Harris to replace Dexter Lawrence

The Giants’ stance also aligns with their broader offseason strategy. They have already taken steps to rebuild the front seven, including adding young talent through the draft and moving quickly to secure veteran help like Shelby Harris as a replacement for Dexter Lawrence.

At the same time, keeping Thibodeaux, unless the right offer emerges, suggests the Giants are not looking to create another major hole on defense without proper compensation. With uncertainty still surrounding parts of the unit, maintaining high-value players remains a priority.

The Saints’ interest confirms there is a market, but the current gap indicates teams may not yet be willing to meet New York’s asking price. That leaves the situation unresolved heading into the next phase of the offseason.

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For now, the Giants are balancing two paths: continuing to strengthen the defensive line while keeping the door open for a potential trade. Whether Thibodeaux ultimately stays or goes may come down to whether another team is willing to match the value asked by general manager Joe Schoen.