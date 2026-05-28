A.J. Brown trade talks between Eagles and Patriots reportedly hit major obstacle

Trade talks involving A.J. Brown appear to have hit a major roadblock as the Eagles and Patriots remain far apart on a potential blockbuster deal.

The possibility of a blockbuster trade involving A.J. Brown continues generating major buzz around the NFL, and a new report from insider Ian Rapoport suggests the situation between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots is getting complicated.

“As far as the actual trade, we’re all waiting for June 1 to happen so the cap hit is in half for the Eagles and they can trade Brown. I just don’t know that it’s going to be like snap your fingers and the deal is done, because the two sides are where they have been, which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027. The Patriots, being the most likely destination, we’ll see if someone else arises, but the Patriots are not willing to give up a first-round pick as of right now. That means they’re not particularly close and there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future.”

The report arrives after months of speculation surrounding Brown’s long-term future in Philadelphia. The star wide receiver has publicly shown frustration at times with the Eagles’ offensive system led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, leading many around the league to believe the relationship may no longer be as stable as it once appeared.

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Eagles could trade A.J. Brown

Adding even more intrigue to the situation, Philadelphia used a first-round draft pick on wide receiver Makai Lemon, a move some analysts interpreted as a possible sign that the Eagles are preparing for life after Brown if trade talks eventually intensify.

Are the Patriots ready to trade for A.J. Brown?

The Patriots continue emerging as the team most frequently connected to A.J. Brown, largely because they possess both financial flexibility and a glaring need at wide receiver. After moving on from Stefon Diggs, the Pats still lack a true superstar target capable of accelerating quarterback Drake Maye’s development.

The Patriots have openly entered a new era built around Maye, but competing in the AFC without elite offensive weapons remains incredibly difficult. Acquiring a player like Brown would instantly transform the offense and give New England one of the NFL’s most dangerous young quarterback-receiver combinations.

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At the same time, Philadelphia’s asking price remains extremely high. The Eagles reportedly want a future first-round pick in return, while the Patriots have so far resisted paying that level of compensation. That gap explains why trade discussions appear stuck.