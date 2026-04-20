NY Giants reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. looks imminent

Not all sequels are great, but the New York Giants might bring back Odell Beckham Jr. in hopes that the wide receiver can take a trip down memory lane and make fans reminisce how he shined back in the day as a part of the G-men.

Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Odell Beckham Jr. worked out for the Giants, and according to their report, “a reunion seems possible.” Odell Beckham’s last game in the NFL was in November 11, 2024 for the Dolphins.

The Giants traded OBJ back in 2019 to the Browns in exchange of a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and Jabrill Peppers. The Giants used that first rounder to select Dexter Lawrence, who now has been traded to the Bengals.

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