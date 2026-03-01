NY Giants might sign star tight end if Travis Kelce doesn’t leave Andy Reid, Chiefs in 2026

The New York Giants could be in search of a star tight end following the arrival of John Harbaugh. Now, many rumors have emerged after Isaiah Likely’s recent comments about his former head coach in Baltimore during an interview with Jon Gruden.

“I say a great culture piece. You’re not going to be a head coach for 18 years for anything. I feel like Harbaugh has a great mantra. A great culture. I feel like he’s going to tell the Giants, I mean, he’s going to have to call it something else, but ‘Play like a Raven’ was definitely like his mantra. When you played the Ravens, when you suited up as a Raven, you understood what it was to wear that black and purple. And that was, you’re going to play violent, you’re going to be disciplined, and you’re going to get after it, snap in and snap out. They’re going to love Coach Harbaugh.”

Likely is a free agent heading into the 2026 season and, although the Ravens want to bring him back, other teams could enter the pursuit. In recent weeks, the Giants have also been linked to a key piece of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NY Giants rumors about Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce could leave the Chiefs to join the NY Giants in 2026 according to a rumor from Craig Carton, but the information appears to be far from reality. Nevertheless, it does indicate that Harbaugh might be in search of a star tight end.

Travis Kelce and his retirement decision with Chiefs

Travis Kelce promised that he will decide his future before the start of free agency, so that deadline is about to arrive. At the moment, the options are very clear: Chiefs or retirement. Play one more year alongside Patrick Mahomes seems to be the top choice right now.

