Red Sox explore shortstop options after acquiring Curtis Mead ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly exploring shortstop options after acquiring Curtis Mead, evaluating potential upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Boston Red Sox continue to explore ways to strengthen their infield ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After acquiring infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals, attention has shifted toward shortstop, where Boston is reportedly evaluating several high-profile trade targets.

According to reports from The Athletic and other outlets, including ESPN, the Red Sox have expressed interest in Zach Neto, CJ Abrams, and Jeremy Peña as they look to upgrade one of the most important defensive positions on the field.

Finding the right fit, however, may prove difficult. Each of the three shortstops plays a significant role for his current club, meaning Boston would likely need to part with valuable prospects or major league talent to complete a deal.

Advertisement

Which shortstops have been linked to the Red Sox?

Neto has emerged as one of the most intriguing names available, although the Los Angeles Angels are reportedly not eager to move the 25-year-old. With more than three seasons of team control remaining, the Angels are believed to value him highly despite being willing to listen to offers.

Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts during an MLB game. Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

Abrams could be an even more difficult player to acquire. The Washington Nationals have reportedly shown a willingness to discuss offers, but the 24-year-old has enjoyed one of the best offensive seasons of his career, making his asking price considerably higher. Entering the deadline, Abrams has hit 27 home runs with 82 RBIs, a .938 OPS, and 19 stolen bases, including a dominant July at the plate.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Peña has also surfaced in trade speculation, but the Houston Astros remain in postseason contention. Although he will become a free agent after the 2027 season, Houston reportedly views itself as a buyer rather than a seller, making a deal less likely.

Will Boston make another infield move?

The addition of Curtis Mead suggests the Red Sox are still looking to improve their roster before the deadline, but acquiring an impact shortstop would represent a much larger commitment.

SurveyWhich shortstop should the Red Sox target? Which shortstop should the Red Sox target? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Whether Boston ultimately lands Neto, Abrams, Peña, or turns to another option, the club appears determined to continue strengthening its infield as it pushes for a postseason berth.