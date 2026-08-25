NY Giants WR Calvin Austin raises concerns at practice with apparent knee injury

The New York Giants are keeping a close eye on the situation involving one of their top wide receivers after Calvin Austin left practice with an injury.

During the New York Giants’ latest practice at their facilities, one of their top wide receivers was unable to finish the session due to an apparent right knee injury. According to insider Jordan Raanan on X, Calvin Austin had to be carted off after crumpling to the ground during 1-on-1 drills.

The situation sparked serious concern after the team huddled around him, with Calvin Austin even being consoled by John Mara himself. The outlook does not appear encouraging at all.

With only a few days remaining to finalize the G-Men’s 53-man roster, this unexpected setback could force John Harbaugh to reconsider his plans, as Austin’s situation changes the Giants’ wide receiver outlook.

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What are the Giants’ options behind Calvin Austin?

While Austin’s final diagnosis remains uncertain, many are already beginning to wonder who will step up behind him on the depth chart. Harbaugh, an experienced NFL coach, has several options to fill his role in the receiving corps.

Calvin Austin III #82 of the New York Giants looks on during the New York Giants training camp.

Braxton Berrios, who has been having a strong training camp so far, is the first name behind Austin. A bit further down the pecking order are Dalen Cambre and Xavier Gipson at the SWR position.

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The Giants’ injury curse

Staying competitive in the NFL often depends on keeping a healthy roster throughout the season. The Giants have suffered some tough setbacks in that regard in recent years, something they hope to leave in the past.

The most notable cases from 2025 include Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo. Both players, one through the air and the other on the ground, are now fully healthy heading into Week 1 of this season and hope to stay healthy throughout the year to remain offensive threats.

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Calvin Austin’s situation now represents another headache for the G-Men, and the first one for Harbaugh as the team’s head coach. It will be a matter of waiting to see how serious his injury is and whether he will be available to the coaching staff this season.