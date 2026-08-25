NY Giants still have open competition behind Cam Skattebo before roster cuts

Cam Skattebo will be John Harbaugh’s primary option in the New York Giants’ backfield heading into the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants are entering the final stage of their preparation, with the New York Jets as their next preseason opponent. That said, insider Jordan Raanan revealed that John Harbaugh is counting on Cam Skattebo as his RB1, while his primary backup will come from Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, or Devin Singletary.

This opens up an immediate competition for that spot in the short term, with next Sunday marking the final deadline for the 53-man roster. Depending on their head coach’s final decision, any of these three experienced running backs could find themselves with a different fate.

Although Skattebo’s rookie season has been marked by a serious injury, the new coaching staff has complete confidence in him. The only question remaining is who will ultimately serve as his primary backup if needed.

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Will one of the Giants’ running backs be traded or cut?

The running back room in East Rutherford suddenly became crowded and, in a way, overloaded. The recent signing of Najee Harris raised questions about what would happen with both Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 and Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants.

The possibility of either of these two experienced players no longer wearing a Giants uniform in the near future remains very real, especially after Harris’ strong adjustment to the G-Men. It will be up to John Harbaugh to determine how he wants to structure his backfield for what promises to be a long and competitive season.

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The benefits of choosing Harris, Singletary, or Tracy Jr.

In 2025, the Giants’ backfield delivered solid production: Tyrone Tracy Jr. led the ground attack with 740 rushing yards, 2 TDs and added 36 receptions for 288 yards and 2 receiving TDs, proving to be a dual-threat weapon. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary provided reliable veteran relief, putting up 437 rushing yards and 5 TDs along with 18 catches for 151 yards.

Adding to this backfield mix, Najee Harris recorded 15 carries for 61 yards and 3 receptions for 25 yards across 3 games with the Chargers in 2025 before a season-ending Achilles injury cut his campaign short. Despite this setback, the former Pittsburgh Steelers player quickly showcased his talent during the G-Men’s training camp and could emerge as Skattebo’s primary backup.

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