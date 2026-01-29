Trending topics:
Jets interviewed Super Bowl champion coach for offensive coordinator vacancy as Aaron Glenn looks to fill coaching staff

The New York Jets are trying to provide head coach Aaron Glenn a new offensive coordinator and are eyeing a former Super Bowl champion as a possible option.

By Bruno Milano

Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets.
There’s a lot of things coming to the New York Jets. However, one of the most important aspects of the game is having a complete coaching staff. Aaron Glenn has an opening someone else to call plays as the offensive coordinator. A former Super Bowl champion might be the one arriving to the team’s facility.

According to the team’s website, the Jets interviewed Frank Reich for the offensive coordinator vacancy. Reich won the Super Bowl as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2017. He was then the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, before going to Stanford, where he served as interim head coach and then as a senior advisor.

Reich is known as a great offensive mind in the business. Head coach Aaron Glenn relieved Tanner Engstrand from his offensive coordinator role after just one season, where the former Detroit Lions passing game coordinator failed to deliver. The Jets offense ranked 29th in total yards, dead-last in passing yards, and 29th in scoring.

Reich has the resume, but is still a risky move

The last time we saw Frank Reich in the NFL, he was being fired after 11 games by Carolina, in which his team went 1-10. This is the fourth shortest head coach stint in NFL history (not interims taken into consideration). After that, it’s been three years since he hasn’t been in the league and that might be troublesome.

Head coach Frank Reich of the Stanford Cardinal

Head coach Frank Reich of the Stanford Cardinal

Reich is 64 years old and this league has evolved. While no one will deny he knows plenty of football and his offensive playcalling has been above average, there’s no guarantee he will be able to do so after years away from the league. The concerns could increase given that the Jets roster is not stacked by any means.

The Jets don’t even know how they’ll look in 2026

Many players will be out of contract with the Jets in 2026, but not only that, there is some real concern on the quarterback position. Justin Fields has a contract for next year but he might not be seen as the solution. In fact, he was benched by Tyrod Taylor at a point this season.

Hence, Reich, or any of the other interviewees (former Chargers OC Greg Roman, Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, and Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells), won’t have any certainties coming into the season. Needless to say, it’s a tough job to accept, since the situation is an uphill battle.

