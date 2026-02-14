Steelers might consider shocking QB for 2026 if Aaron Rodgers chooses retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have almost made it a tradition to have uncertainty at the quarterback position before each season in recent years. In 2026, the story will be no different.

Since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the list of names keeps growing. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, and Justin Fields are some of the players who tried to permanently secure the QB1 job but failed to do so.

In 2025, Mike Tomlin’s latest bet was Aaron Rodgers. Despite a 10-7 record and the AFC North title, the outcome was the same, losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Houston Texans.

Who is Steelers starting quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers appears to be on track to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. However, if the veteran decides to retire, Nick Shook notes that Derek Carr could be a real option.

“The Steelers have made a habit of enlisting mercenary veterans to fill their void under center over the last two seasons and will likely be in the market for another in 2026. Pittsburgh lacks a young candidate at the position and maintains an expectation to contend immediately after Aaron Rodgers helped them win the AFC North in 2025, making for a natural fit for Derek Carr unless, of course, Rodgers returns for a second season.”

Carr said that he would only come out of retirement to compete for a championship. The Steelers could be an attractive spot. “There are questions to answer, though, starting with how Carr might align with new head coach Mike McCarthy. On paper, the rest of the situation should entice Carr, including the presence of DK Metcalf and the possibility that Carr could make it a multi-season home if things go well. It would behoove Pittsburgh to add to its receiving corps in order to strengthen their pitch to Carr. This seems like an ideal pairing for a quarterback considering unretiring.”

Possible teams for Derek Carr in 2026

In addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Shook mentions that other possible teams to consider if Derek Carr returns would be the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins.