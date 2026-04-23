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Odell Beckham Jr’s return to NY Giants might be possible after 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants reunion with wideout Odell Beckham Jr. might still happen regardless of how the 2026 NFL Draft plays out.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesWide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants are one of the protagonists in the 2026 NFL Draft, having two top 10 picks. However, whatever they do with those picks might not affect the fact that a reunion with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is very possible.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “Odell Beckham Jr.‘s workout with Giants was impressive. Ran really well… Something can happen after the draft.” It’s been a long time coming, but OBJ could finally go back home.

That doesn’t mean the Giants will neglect the wide receiver position in the NFL Draft. In fact, many mock drafts have them going for a wideout at the 10th slot. Namely, they are looking closely at Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson.

OBJ would be a productive veteran presence

While OBJ is still good, he hasn’t played since 2024 and age is catching up to him. However, he might arguably have the best hands in the NFL still. That’s just natural talent, and what made Beckham one of the best receivers for years in the NFL.

If the Giants end up drafting a wideout, said player and Malik Nabers will probably be more prominent in the offensive scheme, but OBJ as WR3 is a luxury. Also, he would serve as the mentor and veteran presence to an otherwise young WR room.

See also

NY Giants receive green light from Caleb Downs ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Harbaugh likes having leader of men in the locker room

John Harbaugh is an old school coach, and if there’s something these types of coaches love is to have high-IQ, high-leadership players. OBJ is one of them. A player that understands how and when to push the right buttons to elevate the team.

Odell Beckham Jr. also has a Super Bowl ring, hence bringing championship experience to a young team with high expectations. He also knows what it means to represent the Giants. It’s a perfect fit.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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