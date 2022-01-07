It took him a while but eventually, Antonio Brown came through. The NFL's most popular troublemaker made the headlines this weekend for his antics once again after walking out of MetLife Stadium while his offense was still on the field.

The Bucs had it with Brown and decided to cut ties with him once and for all. Tom Brady and Bruce Arians claimed to be worried about his mental health but didn't get into any details or specifics.

Brown, being Brown; decided to take things up a notch; posting some alleged texts between him and his coach and even sharing his bank account details on social media. Hey, it's Antonio Brown we're talking about.

OnlyFans Model Accuses Brown Of Giving Her Covid

But if that wasn't enough, now nude model Ava Louise - one of the most popular content creators in OnlyFans - is urging the Bucs to test all of their players after accusing Brown of knowingly giving her COVID-19 one day before facing the Jets:

(Transcript via Marca)

"When we had sex, he wanted to film it and make a tape on my phone. He wanted me to put it out there [her OnlyFans page]," Ava recalled, adding, "I looked at him and I'm like, 'Are you being serious right now?' Again, I'm like, 'You're Antonio Brown -- why would you want that scandal?' " She continued, "But he wanted to create that. I think it was purposeful considering how he's been acting in the media. He wants that controversy; he wants this attached to his name. So, I was like this is a really weird situation. He kept mumbling and then waking up and saying, 'I'm going to give you tickets, I can't wait for you to see what I do tomorrow. I can't wait for you to see me tomorrow.' "

Ava Louise reached out to the Daily Mail to reveal all the details of her alleged encounter with the All-Pro wideout, which has yet to address this situation on social media.