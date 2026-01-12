Trending topics:
Packers 2026 free agents: Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs and other Green Bay players out of contract

Green Bay Packers’ next chapter is already taking shape beneath the surface, where familiar names face uncertain futures and long-term plans quietly begin to outweigh short-term comfort.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers in 2023.
The Green Bay Packers enter the 2026 offseason at a crossroads, with contract decisions quietly shaping the future of the roster. As the NFL calendar turns, several familiar names find themselves approaching uncertain territory.

Among those nearing the end of their deals are players who have filled key roles during recent seasons. Their situations highlight a broader moment for the team, where development, patience and long-term planning intersect.

Free agency may not arrive with fireworks just yet, but the groundwork is being laid. How Green Bay handles its expiring contracts could influence roster balance, cap strategy and competitive direction beyond the upcoming season.

Green Bay Packers free agents in 2026

The Green Bay Packers have long been masters of the “draft and develop” philosophy, but the spring of 2026 threatens to test the limits of their roster retention. The front office is navigating a tightening salary cap that will force difficult decisions regarding which contributors to retain and which to let walk.

This cycle is particularly challenging because it involves several foundational pieces from the 2022 draft class, many of whom have outgrown their rookie deals and are now seeking market-value extensions that may not fit the team’s current structure.

A major focus of this transition period is the future of the quarterback room and the receiving corps. The expiration of Malik Willis’ contract presents a strategic dilemma. Similarly, the situation with Romeo Doubs highlights the difficulty of maintaining a deep offensive rotation.

PlayerPositionFree agent type
Quay WalkerLBUnrestricted
John FitzPatrickTEUnrestricted
Malik WillisQBUnrestricted
Sean RhyanCUnrestricted
Zayne AndersonSUnrestricted
Nick NiemannLBUnrestricted
Romeo DoubsWRUnrestricted
Emanuel WilsonRBRestricted
Bo MeltonCBRestricted
Jonathan FordDLExclusive rights
Darian KinnardRTRestricted
Kingsley EnagbareEDUnrestricted
Rasheed WalkerLTUnrestricted
Chris BrooksRBRestricted
Brenton Cox Jr.EDRestricted
Kamal HaddenCBExclusive rights
Donovan JenningsGExclusive rights
Alex HaleKExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
