Arch Manning expected to lose Texas weapon to Deion Sanders, Colorado

The Texas Longhorns last saw action on December 31, when they defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. Arch Manning has once again been chosen as the team’s primary signal-caller for the 2026 NCAAF season, though one of his top weapons could potentially join Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

There’s still no official confirmation, but both Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong have reported an intriguing potential move in Boulder. DeAndre Moore, one of the Longhorns’ top receivers this past season, could be changing programs for the upcoming season.

The prediction is that Moore could join the Buffaloes next season, bolstering a unit that, unfortunately for Deion Sanders, failed to deliver the explosive performance he had hoped for at the start of the campaign.

DeAndre Moore’s stats from last season

During his tenure with the Texas Longhorns, DeAndre Moore emerged as a reliable and explosive playmaker, establishing himself as a key weapon for quarterback Arch Manning. Moore’s ability to find soft spots in defenses and pick up yards after the catch made him a constant threat on the field.

Deandre Moore Jr. #0 of the Texas Longhorns.

He concluded his campaign with an impressive 38 receptions for 532 yards, averaging a robust 14.0 yards per catch. With 4 touchdowns to his name, Moore proved to be a consistent scoring threat and a foundational piece of the Longhorns’ aerial attack.

Buffaloes look to strengthen their receiving corps

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking at DeAndre Moore Jr. as the essential piece to revive a passing game that struggled to find its identity in the first post-Travis Hunter season.

Following a 2025 campaign where the receiving corps lacked a consistent vertical threat, the need for Moore’s explosive playmaking is evident; while some players flashed potential, secondary options like Dre’Lon Miller struggled to create separation, averaging a mere 7.9 yards per catch and totaling only 158 yards.