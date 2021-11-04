Aaron Rodgers has been in the eye of the storm after it was found out that he didn't get the Covid-19 vaccine despite he indicated he did. And an NFL legend has talen a shot at the Green Bay Packers superstar for this situation.

In a blink of an eye, Aaron Rodgers was all over the news but not for the best reasons. After testing positive to Covid-19, it was found out that the Green Bay Packers quarterback was not vaccinated.

The drama sparked mostly because it was understood that Rodgers was actually inoculated as he suggested a few months ago that he had taken the vaccine jab. Now, he'll have to sit out for at least 10 days.

That means he'll miss Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and depending on how this situation unfolds, he may also miss Week 10's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. But he probably won't spend these days without receiving heavy criticism for his behavior.

NFL legend rips Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers for not getting the Covid-19 vaccine

The news came as a shock to the NFL community as Rodgers had previously hinted he got the vaccine, even though he never said that clearly and used the word 'immunized' instead. Besides, he also indicated to understand those players who were reluctant to get the shot.

What Rodgers understood for being immunized was facing an alternative, homeopathic treatment against the Covid-19. But that doesn't count as being vaccinated for the league. He'll be out this weekend, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin blasted Rodgers for this situation.

“I can’t even start in on Aaron Rodgers,” Irvin said in his podcast The Michael Irvin Podcast, as quoted by The Spun. “Because I know you did not hold out this whole offseason, holding everybody accountable and saying everybody is falling short and not doing what they’re supposed to do, and you’re not vaccinated? Come on man. Cut that mess out. That blows my mind.

“Aaron Rodgers, shame on you for pointing that one finger at [general manager] Brian Gutekunst and all these people in the front office and disregarding those damn three fingers that’s pointing back at you. Go get vaccinated man and stop messing around. Stop playing around man. You know the team needs you.”

This controversial situation doesn't come in great timing for the Packers, who have to face a tough rival in Week 9. And everyone will have their own thoughts on whether Rodgers should have got the vaccine or not. But we can all agree that this mess could have been avoided if he made everything clear from the beginning.