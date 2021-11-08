NBA all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar didn't hold anything back against Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers tried to clear the air on the controversy that his positive Covid-19 test has unleashed.

Aaron Rodgers may have tested positive to Covid-19 last week but that is still making noise even after the Green Bay Packers' defeat without him against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called out the veteran quarterback.

Rodgers has been in the eye of the storm ever since it became public that he actually didn't get the Covid-19 vaccine as everyone understood. It turned out that what the signal-caller meant by "immunized" a few months ago was an alternative, homeopathic treatment that the NFL doesn't consider the same as a vaccine.

After all the controversy those news sparked, Rodgers decided to tell his side of the story on the Pat McAfee Show, explaining why he didn't get the jab. But that didn't seem to be enough to avoid harsh criticism from the Los Angeles Lakers icon.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts Aaron Rodgers over vaccine fiasco

Shortly after Rodgers tried to set the record stright on the situation, Abdul-Jabbar took to his Substack and didn't hold anything back against the Packers quarterback. He began by emphasizing on the role model some athletes play on other people's lives and how Rodgers "abused" that trust and position.

"Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who also contracted the virus," he wrote. "If he ever requires open-heart surgery will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart? While many who came into contact with him thought he was vaccinated, Rodgers had embarked on his own regimen to boost his “natural immunity.” He failed, as any scientist could have told him—and as they have been publicly telling us for over a year."

Abdul-Jabbar only went further, claiming that Rodgers did not only put the health of those around him at risk but that he also "damaged professional sports" by threatening future endorsements for athletes. "Every time a pro athlete like Kyrie Irving (anti-vax), Henry Ruggs (speeding at 156 mph, crashing, and killing someone), Evander Kane (forging vaccination card), or Aaron Rodgers does or says something stupid, the public trust in athletes lowers and sponsors might consider avoiding players in favor of actors, pop stars, or social media influencers. Steph Curry and LeBron James don’t have to worry, but some up-and-comers might not get the same opportunities."

The NBA all-time leading scorer also called Rodgers a "liar and bad thinker," making clear where he stands on this subject. At the end of the day, everyone has their own opinion. But whenever you launch a controversial take on such a delicate matter, you should be aware that you might not receive only friendly answers.