Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hints at Green Bay’s primary need for the 2026 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2026 NFL Draft with several needs to fill. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst has detailed a defensive position that they desperately need to focus on.

In the 2025 season, many saw the Packers as top contenders. However, they failed to win the NFC North title and exited the playoffs after a tough Wild Card round loss to the Bears.

“Some of our young guys, I’m interested to see with our new coaching staff how they adapt to what we’re going to ask them to do,” GM Brian Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “But we do need to add some numbers there.”

Advertisement

When is the Packers’ first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

While the Packers are reportedly interested in projected second-round pick Ted Hurst (WR, Georgia State), they may be forced to move up if they want to select a top-tier prospect, as they currently do not have a first-round pick.

The Packers first appear on the board at No. 52 overall, which is not the ideal position to draft an elite prospect. Consequently, there are rumors that they may look to reclaim a first-round pick by trading away a veteran player.

The best cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft according to scouts is Mansoor Delane (LSU). However, he is projected as a top-15 pick, which would currently leave the Packers out of the race for the standout defender.