NY Giants and Chiefs joined by Packers in interest for projected 2nd round pick Ted Hurst

As the long-awaited draft approaches, teams remain expectant about their selections. Both the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest in Ted Hurst, as have the Green Bay Packers, who will meet with the wide receiver this week.

“Source: Georgia State WR Ted Hurst is visiting the Giants, Packers and Chiefs this week,” the insider Jordan Schultz revealed on X. “The 6-4, 206-pound Hurst – who recently visited the Falcons, Saints, Dolphins, Colts and Vikings – clocked a 4.42 40 with an impressive 11-2 broad jump. He is a likely 2nd-round pick.”

Hurst has shown the necessary traits to make the leap to the NFL as a high draft pick. Will he be running routes alongside Dart or Mahomes, or will it ultimately be Love who targets him through the air?

Advertisement

Hurst’s standout 2025 in College Football

During his senior season in 2025, Ted Hurst established himself as a premier vertical threat for Georgia State, earning First-team All-Sun Belt honors. He led the Panthers with 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 14.1 yards per catch.

Ted Hurst of the Georgia State Panthers.

Standing at 6’4″, Hurst finished the year ranked 12th nationally in total receiving yards, a performance that has recently solidified his status as a rising prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Where does Hurst fit best?

Among the three teams meeting with him this week, the Kansas City Chiefs might represent the most intriguing fit for Ted Hurst. While the Packers value his 9.90 RAS and the Giants desperately need his 6’4″ frame for their rebuilding offense, Hurst’s 4.42 speed and vertical tracking make him a lethal weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have traditionally favored smaller, shifty receivers, but adding Hurst’s would provide a much-needed physical presence in the red zone. If he lands in Kansas City, his ability to stretch the field could turn him into the ultimate deep-threat complement to their existing speedsters.

SurveyWhere would you prefer to see Ted Hurst next NFL season? Where would you prefer to see Ted Hurst next NFL season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The early draft picks of these teams

New York Giants Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers Round 1 – No. 5 Round 1 – No. 9 Round 2 – No. 52 Round 2 – No. 37 Round 1 – No. 29 Round 2 – No. 40