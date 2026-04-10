Eagles bolster WR room by trading for Dontayvion Wicks of the Packers amid AJ Brown’s uncertain future

The Philadelphia Eagles might lose AJ Brown. Hence, they are bolstering their wide receiver room by landing Dontayvion Wicks after a trade with the Green Bay Packers. While it seems like a depth piece, something might be going on under the scenes.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Eagles sent a 2026 5th-round pick, and a 2027 6th-round pick to the Packers for Wicks. Not only that, but Wicks will sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension with Philadelphia.

While Eagles GM Howie Roseman assured that AJ Brown still belongs to Philadelphia, Roseman is also known for being an aggressive negotiator, especially when the draft rolls around. That’s how he landed Brown in the first place.

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Why do the Eagles don’t want to lose AJ Brown?

Brown is an elite, cornerstone wide receiver in the middle of his prime. Arguably a top five wideout in the NFL, Brown was instrumental for the team’s Super Bowl run in 2024. However, things have gone sour between Brown, the team, and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles

With Brown on the roster, the Eagles have won 73.5% of the games, bolstering a 50-18 record. While Roseman is reluctant to let him leave, he must be working on a plan B if push comes to shove. After all, Wicks is not good enough to replace him.

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The Eagles might have Brown’s replacement on the roster

Lining up in the other side of the field, it’s Devonta Smith. He is a very talented receiver, and has WR1 quality. Hence, if the Eagles need it, they could promote him to WR1, and get a haul for Brown and use it to strengthen other areas.

If Brown gets traded, the assets coming in should be of a top quality. Hence, there are options. Wicks coming in from the Packers, as well as the return of tight end Dallas Goedert, could be signs of what’s to come.