Trending topics:
NFL

Packers’ Jordan Love achieves unprecedented milestone unmatched by NFL legends like Tom Brady, Joe Montana

The Green Bay Packers boast a key player in Jordan Love, who has been instrumental during this regular season. He has now reached an impressive milestone in the NFL, surpassing legends such as Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesJordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates.

Jordan Love has emerged as one of the standout quarterbacks in the early stages of this NFL regular season. As the Green Bay Packers regain prominence following a challenging previous season, Love is at the center of their resurgence. Notably, he achieved a remarkable milestone that even legends like Tom Brady and Joe Montana never reached.

According to Opta Stats on their X account, Love became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 20+ consecutive passes, throw for 350+ yards, deliver 3+ touchdown passes, and achieve 0 turnovers and 0 sacks—all within a single game.

Despite Brady’s illustrious 20-year career and Montana‘s 17-year legacy, neither accomplished this feat. Other NFL greats, such as Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, also fell short of this achievement, despite their championships and historical impact.

Advertisement

Love now faces the challenge of maintaining this high performance throughout the regular season. Packers fans are undoubtedly hopeful that this resurgence could lead the team back to the Super Bowl, reminiscent of their last appearance with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

Jordan Love talking

Jordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Examining Love’s performance in the regular season

In seven games with the Packers, Love has delivered impressive statistics this regular season. He has completed 151 of 213 passes, amassed 1,798 passing yards, secured 83 first downs, and thrown 13 touchdown passes, indicating his focused and formidable play this year.

Jordan Love makes huge admission after beating Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers with Packers

see also

Jordan Love makes huge admission after beating Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers with Packers

Though these stats don’t fully mirror the Packers’ 5-1-1 record, they are sufficient to sustain optimism about securing a playoff berth, and potentially, making a Super Bowl run this season.

Advertisement

This promising outlook heralds a potential return to Super Bowl glory for the Packers, who aim to capture a title 15 years after their last triumph under the guidance of Mike McCarthy and with Rodgers as their quarterback.

Survey

Can the Packers win the Super Bowl title this season if Jordan Love sustain his performance?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Not Tom Brady: Dolphins legend Dan Marino picks the greatest QB in NFL history
NFL

Not Tom Brady: Dolphins legend Dan Marino picks the greatest QB in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers reveals his favorite NFL QB of all time
NFL

Aaron Rodgers reveals his favorite NFL QB of all time

Trevor Lawrence builds his perfect NFL quarterback, snubs Joe Montana
NFL

Trevor Lawrence builds his perfect NFL quarterback, snubs Joe Montana

Smart weighs in on Kelly’s firing with powerful admission on coaching at LSU
College Football

Smart weighs in on Kelly’s firing with powerful admission on coaching at LSU

Better Collective Logo