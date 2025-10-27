Packers’ Jordan Love achieves unprecedented milestone unmatched by NFL legends like Tom Brady, Joe Montana

Jordan Love has emerged as one of the standout quarterbacks in the early stages of this NFL regular season. As the Green Bay Packers regain prominence following a challenging previous season, Love is at the center of their resurgence. Notably, he achieved a remarkable milestone that even legends like Tom Brady and Joe Montana never reached.

According to Opta Stats on their X account, Love became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 20+ consecutive passes, throw for 350+ yards, deliver 3+ touchdown passes, and achieve 0 turnovers and 0 sacks—all within a single game.

Despite Brady’s illustrious 20-year career and Montana‘s 17-year legacy, neither accomplished this feat. Other NFL greats, such as Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, also fell short of this achievement, despite their championships and historical impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love now faces the challenge of maintaining this high performance throughout the regular season. Packers fans are undoubtedly hopeful that this resurgence could lead the team back to the Super Bowl, reminiscent of their last appearance with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

Jordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Examining Love’s performance in the regular season

In seven games with the Packers, Love has delivered impressive statistics this regular season. He has completed 151 of 213 passes, amassed 1,798 passing yards, secured 83 first downs, and thrown 13 touchdown passes, indicating his focused and formidable play this year.

Advertisement

see also Jordan Love makes huge admission after beating Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers with Packers

Though these stats don’t fully mirror the Packers’ 5-1-1 record, they are sufficient to sustain optimism about securing a playoff berth, and potentially, making a Super Bowl run this season.

Advertisement

This promising outlook heralds a potential return to Super Bowl glory for the Packers, who aim to capture a title 15 years after their last triumph under the guidance of Mike McCarthy and with Rodgers as their quarterback.

SurveyCan the Packers win the Super Bowl title this season if Jordan Love sustain his performance? Can the Packers win the Super Bowl title this season if Jordan Love sustain his performance? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement