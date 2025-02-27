When it comes to NFL debates, few are as polarizing as the discussion over the greatest quarterback in league history. For most fans, Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT, but when breaking down the quarterback position by individual traits, the conversation becomes more nuanced. Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence recently weighed in on the ideal quarterback, and in doing so, he notably left out Joe Montana.

Constructing the perfect quarterback in NFL history is no easy task, given the wealth of legendary options. Speaking with House of Highlights, Lawrence outlined his ideal signal-caller based on five key attributes: arm strength, accuracy, mobility, pocket awareness, and football IQ.

For arm strength, Lawrence went with Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre. When it came to accuracy, he unsurprisingly picked Brady, widely regarded as the frontrunner in the GOAT conversation. For mobility, he chose former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick, while Patrick Mahomes got the nod for pocket awareness. Finally, in terms of football IQ, Lawrence selected Peyton Manning.

As expected, Lawrence’s selections sparked plenty of discussion on social media. While his picks were well received, many fans quickly pointed out the omission of Joe Montana, often praised for his pinpoint passing and clutch performances. Dan Marino’s name also surfaced in the conversation, as the Miami Dolphins legend remains one of the most gifted passers in league history.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Lawrence shares thoughts on new head coach

With Lian Coen recently announced as the new head coach, Lawrence didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts during an appearance on Up & Adams Show. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback discussed the role he expects to play this season after falling short last year.

“I just try to stay consistent. You know, I’ve had a pretty crazy journey, and like you said, a lot of different coaches and staff changes so far in my career,” Lawrence said. “I think my rookie year was so wild that it actually helped prepare me for when things do change or adversity hits.”

Lawrence also emphasized the importance of stability moving forward. “I’d love for things to stay consistent and be stable from here on out. You know, that’s the goal,” he added.

Lawrence provides injury update

As Lawrence continues his offseason, his primary focus remains on recovery after suffering an injury late in the regular season. The Jaguars‘ signal-caller offered an update on his progress.

“It’s going well. I got the sling off a month ago,” Lawrence said during the interview. The quarterback is now working to regain his rhythm ahead of the new season, a promising sign for Jacksonville as they look to improve on last year’s performance.