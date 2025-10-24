Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will face a very tough challenge on Sunday Night Football when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Obviously, the primetime game will be very special for Aaron Rodgers as he faces his former team.

For this reason, one of the most frequently asked questions for Love this week is whether the rumors about Rodgers being a bad teammate were true. Nothing could be further from the truth. “Aaron was great. Obviously, I never knew what to expect, but, I think Aaron was great to me all three years. I think really everybody that was in that quarterback room with us, in my time, has been great. We’ve had no issues. It’s been just a great room to be a part of.”

Although Rodgers gave Green Bay a Super Bowl, the Packers didn’t let him finish his career with the team where he built his legend and traded him to the Jets. The organization believed that Jordan was ready to be the new franchise quarterback.

Why did Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay?

Aaron Rodgers didn’t want to leave Green Bay. However, the Packers no longer had him in their plans, as their preference was Jordan Love, who, despite the noise surrounding the Steelers matchup, doesn’t see it as a revenge game or a duel with personal implications.

“I’ve got so much respect for him. We got a great relationship. I’m excited to be able to see him Sunday. It’s just another game. I’m going against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense and he’s going against the Packers defense. We’re not going against each other head on head really. It’s going to be a fun game. We’re both competitors. We both want to come with this win.”

In addition, Love revealed the most important thing he learned from Aaron Rodgers. “Footwork, cadence, just seeing the consistency and the way he threw the ball. The touch and the way that he kind of created the holes. It might be a tight window and he’s going to find a way to fit the ball in there. Just everything that he did. The most important thing was just the consistency.”

Did the Packers get rid of Aaron Rodgers?

Yes. The Packers got rid of Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the New York Jets in 2023. That put all the pressure on Jordan Love, who had spent three years learning behind the veteran in the quarterback room.

“You never know how it’s going to go. I didn’t know what to expect coming into it. Being a first round pick, having Aaron Rodgers there, there’s a lot of question marks. So, you never know how that’s going to be. Getting here, just being around A-Rod, being in the quarterback room, those guys welcomed me in with open arms and they were great. That just helps in building those relationships.”