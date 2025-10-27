Jordan Love makes huge admission after beating Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers with Packers

After a heroic Sunday night performance, the Green Bay Packers defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, remaining the sole leaders of the NFC North. Jordan Love once again delivered a stellar performance, as the Packers continue to dream of making a major statement this NFL season.

This thrilling matchup between two Super Bowl contenders carried an extra layer of intrigue, as both quarterbacks once shared a locker room in Green Bay for three seasons. Love was selected in the 2020 Draft and served as Rodgers’ backup until the veteran quarterback departed for the Jets.

That was one of the reasons why Love knew this wouldn’t be just another game. He had to make the most of his skill set to lead his team to victory against one of the most solid squads in the American Conference.

“There’s that added level of pressure,” Love said, via the team’s website. “You know, obviously us going up against each other. I knew coming into the week what was entailed in this week.”

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers greets Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coming from behind after halftime meant the Packers had to give it everything they had — and Love made that clear after the game: “Glad we were able to go out there and do that and start making some big-time plays.”

Defeating your mentor

The torch has officially been passed. In a highly anticipated primetime showdown, Green Bay’s Jordan Love delivered a masterful, turnover-free performance—including tying a franchise record with 20 consecutive completions—to decisively outduel his legendary mentor, Aaron Rodgers, and lead the Packers to victory. Love’s 360-yard, three-touchdown night proved he is ready to take the reins, firmly placing the future Hall of Famer’s post-Green Bay legacy in question.

A night to dream on

The Green Bay Packers officially announced their arrival as legitimate Super Bowl contenders with a resounding 35-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

The win, which elevates the Packers to the top of the NFC playoff picture, proves this young squad can not only handle the brightest lights but also outduel an established contender, giving the faithful at Lambeau Field every reason to dream of a championship run.

What’s next for the Packers?

Following their statement win in Pittsburgh, the Green Bay Packers face a crucial stretch to solidify their NFC dominance. The next three games feature a pair of home contests at Lambeau Field against the Carolina Panthers and a massive Monday Night showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, before they hit the road for a matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This run will be a true test of Green Bay’s championship credentials.