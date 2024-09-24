Andy Dalton just started his tenure with the Carolina Panthers and the quarterback has already lost a key teammate for multiple games.

The Carolina Panthers decided to bench Bryce Young and start Andy Dalton for the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, the experienced quarterback has now lost a key teammate for several games.

After two games this year, the Panthers made the decision to sit Bryce Young. They still have faith in the young quarterback, but the team wants him to learn from Andy Dalton before taking charge of the offense with more knowledge.

In Week 3, the Panthers faced the Las Vegas Raiders, with Andy Dalton making his debut. Surprisingly, the team won its first game of the year, and fans now have high expectations for what the veteran could do for them.

Report: Panthers set to lose a key wide receiver for several games

The Panthers are trying to figure out what to do with their offense. The team decided to bench Bryce Young for Week 3, as the former Alabama standout has been unable to meet expectations so far.

Earlier this year, Carolina signed Andy Dalton as a free agent. The team didn’t anticipate benching Bryce Young, but fortunately, they had a solid backup to fill the starting quarterback role.

In Week 3, the Panthers made the tough decision to sit Young and start Dalton against the Raiders. Dalton surprised everyone by dominating the AFC West team, but now he’s set to face a big challenge for at least the next four weeks.

NFL Media reported that the Panthers are placing Adam Thielen on injured reserve. The 34-year-old wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury while catching a touchdown during the 36-22 victory against the Raiders.

Adam Thielen signed with the Panthers last year

By being placed on IR, Thielen will miss at least four games. He caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown last weekend, becoming a key piece in the Panthers’ win against the Raiders.

Which games will Adam Thielen miss?

As Adam Thielen has been placed on injured reserve, he will miss at least four games. A hamstring injury typically takes 1 to 2 weeks to fully heal, but the Panthers didn’t want to take any risks by bringing him back too soon.

Thielen will miss games against the Bengals, Bears, Falcons, and Commanders. If he fully recovers by then, he could return for Week 8 when the Panthers visit the Broncos in Colorado.

