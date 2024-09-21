NFL Rumors: Bryce Young makes decisive move on his future with Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young was benched after a rough start to the 2024 NFL season, in which the Carolina Panthers have an 0-2 record after back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. In that context, the quarterback has reportedly made a decision concerning his career.

As reported by ESPN NFL insider David Newton, a source close to Young apparently said the quarterback is “open to anything” regarding his future with the Panthers through the end of his rookie contract or being traded to another team where he could get a fresh start and more playing time.

Young’s NFL career hasn’t gotten off to the best start. The Panthers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving up four picks and wide receiver DJ Moore in the process. It was all downhill from there. The quarterback has a 2-16 record with Carolina and this season has completed just 31 of 56 attempts for 244 yards with three passes intercepted.

Despite the uncertainty, Carolina made it clear that they had no intention of trading him, but Young’s willingness to move could open a new scenario where several franchises may be willing to deal him. Although the quarterback’s current situation is not the best, it is clear that his potential is very high.

Bryce Young has been benched by the Panthers after two games this year

Panthers HC Dave Canales wants to keep Young

“Trading him to another team is not something we’re really considering,” said Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales in response to the Bryce Young controversy. “We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now, with players that have experience,” he sentenced.

Young’s opinion on his benching situation

“As a competitor, you don’t dream about what’s going to happen,” Bryce Young said in his first appearance with the press since the decision was made to remove him from the Panthers’ starting lineup. “It wasn’t something I was necessarily expecting. Obviously, it wasn’t something I was happy to hear,” the quarterback admitted, showing that the situation caught him off guard.