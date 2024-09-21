Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bryce Young makes decisive move on his future with Carolina Panthers

According to several sources, Carolina Panthers star Bryce Young has reportedly made a strong decision that could change his future.

Bryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
© IMAGO/Icon SportswireBryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By Ignacio Cairola

Bryce Young was benched after a rough start to the 2024 NFL season, in which the Carolina Panthers have an 0-2 record after back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. In that context, the quarterback has reportedly made a decision concerning his career.

As reported by ESPN NFL insider David Newton, a source close to Young apparently said the quarterback is “open to anythingregarding his future with the Panthers through the end of his rookie contract or being traded to another team where he could get a fresh start and more playing time.

Young’s NFL career hasn’t gotten off to the best start. The Panthers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving up four picks and wide receiver DJ Moore in the process. It was all downhill from there. The quarterback has a 2-16 record with Carolina and this season has completed just 31 of 56 attempts for 244 yards with three passes intercepted.

Advertisement

Despite the uncertainty, Carolina made it clear that they had no intention of trading him, but Young’s willingness to move could open a new scenario where several franchises may be willing to deal him. Although the quarterback’s current situation is not the best, it is clear that his potential is very high.

Bryce Young has been benched by the Panthers after two games this year

Bryce Young has been benched by the Panthers after two games this year

Advertisement

Panthers HC Dave Canales wants to keep Young

“Trading him to another team is not something we’re really considering,” said Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales in response to the Bryce Young controversy. “We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now, with players that have experience,” he sentenced.

NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales makes something clear on Bryce Young\&#039;s future

see also

NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales makes something clear on Bryce Young"s future

Young’s opinion on his benching situation

“As a competitor, you don’t dream about what’s going to happen,” Bryce Young said in his first appearance with the press since the decision was made to remove him from the Panthers’ starting lineup. “It wasn’t something I was necessarily expecting. Obviously, it wasn’t something I was happy to hear,” the quarterback admitted, showing that the situation caught him off guard.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Dodgers make big decision about Shohei Ohtani that won’t please MLB fans
MLB

Dodgers make big decision about Shohei Ohtani that won’t please MLB fans

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5
Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5

Juventus vs Napoli: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 5
Soccer

Juventus vs Napoli: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 5

NFL News: Amari Cooper makes something clear to Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey about his slow start
NFL

NFL News: Amari Cooper makes something clear to Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey about his slow start

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo