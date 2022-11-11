Baker Mayfield's season seems to be ending as a backup quarterback. Panthers offensive coordinator has just revealed the real reason why they decided to sit him and no longer consider him for the starting job.

The 2022 NFL season has not been what Baker Mayfield expected. The Panthers quarterback recently lost the starting job and, even though it seemed to be thanks to P.J. Walker's performance, the offensive coordinator just revealed the real reason why.

Baker Mayfield's year has been an absolut rollercoaster. The quarterback left the Cleveland Browns to seek for better opportunities in Carolina, but unfortunately he has had a rough time with the Panthers.

Nowadays, P.J. Walker is the undoubted starting quarterback for the NFC South team. Despite Baker Mayfield was seen as QB1 with his arrival, now he must accept his backup role to help his teammate from the bench.

Ben McAdoo reveals the reason why Baker Mayfield is Panthers' backup quarterback

When Panthers traded with the Cleveland Browns for Baker Mayfield, despite already having Sam Darnold, everyone though that he was going to be, with no doubt, the starting quarterback.

And yes, Baker Mayfield did start as the first quarterback in Carolina, but a few weeks later everything changed. Nowadays, P.J. Walker has the job and Mayfield sees the games from the bench, but Ben McAdoo has revealed the real reason why they took this decision.

“Baker has not failed. Baker got injured. . . . I think Baker’s a tremendous leader for us,” the Panthers offensive coordinator said at a press conference. “He had months of playing well before the injury. He had a rough game getting injured, but that doesn’t mean it’s a failure. We still have a lot of football left to play.”

As today, after P.J. Walker's great performance, it doesn't look like Mayfield is going to take his former job back. Now, it seems like he will fight against Sam Darnold again, but this time for who's going to be behind the starting quarterback.