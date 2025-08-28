Panthers reportedly having second thoughts on Hunter Renfrow, but it might be too late

The Carolina Panthers might have made a big mistake and they could be bound to regret it. Recently, they cut wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. However, the latest reports state they might want him back, but they might not be able to achieve that.

Head coach Dave Canales said “We have a couple of things on the table for him Renfrow) and we’re just gonna keep taking it one day at a time and see where he’s at.” This is very weird. If you cut a player, why would you still have a couple of things on the table for him?

Well, those plans might need to get scratched as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported. The insider said, “Veteran WR Hunter Renfrow has interest from several teams and is weighing his options after his surprise release from the Panthers, per sources. Carolina wants to bring him back. But Renfrow, 29, has opportunities elsewhere and is mulling his next move.“

Canales was hired for his offensive prowess… but personnel is scarce

Dave Canales got this job because of his ability to resurrect Baker Mayfield’s career when he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ offensive coordinator. He turned Mayfield from a bridge quarterback to a franchise signal-caller. Hence, the Panthers brought him in to see if he could do the same with Bryce Young. However, his hands are tied if the personnel is not there.

During his time at Tampa, he had a WR room headlined by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He also had a very good running back in Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton. Compare that to what he has in Carolina and the task is much harder. The only top-tier wideout the Panthers have is Tet McMillan, and he is a rookie. Even their running game is in question with Chubba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle.

Is a homecoming awaiting for Renfrow?

There are plenty of teams that should be looking for the services of the 29-year-old. Renfrow didn’t play last year due to ulcerative colitis. However, he is still south of 30 years old and his route running is second to none. The NFL has seen lots of wide receivers reuniting with former teams. Amari Cooper is back with the Raiders, Adam Thielen returned to the Vikings, Keenan Allen got back to the Chargers, and Brandin Cooks reunited with the Saints.

Social media fans are asking for the Raiders to sign Renfrow. The team got hit with a trade request by Jakobi Meyers and Renfrow is a cult hero at Las Vegas. He was called ‘3rd and Renfrow’ as he was known to always get crucial yards on third downs to move the chains. Now, the power is on Renfrow’s hands to decide where he will go.