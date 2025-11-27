Panthers reporter warns against repeating costly mistake during 49ers game

The Carolina Panthers lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, dropping to 6-6 and missing out on a big opportunity to surpass the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the NFC South division leaders.

Bryce Young went 18 of 29 for 169 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions and one sack. The third-year quarterback, and the offense in general, couldn’t get going against a 49ers team that was more effective on offense.

The challenge will be harder in Week 13. The Panthers will visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Fresh off a commanding 34-7 win over the Buccaneers, Matthew Stafford and Co. will try to extend their winning streak to seven games. The Panthers, on the other side, must be extra careful not to make the same mistakes they made against the 49ers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ESPN writer warns Panthers about costly mistakes

On Wednesday, ESPN’s David Newton noted that the Panthers made a mistake that may have changed the development of the game. Down 7-0 in the first quarter, Carolina had a first-and-goal from the Panthers’ 1. They attempted a pass to tight end Mitchell Evans that was picked off instead of rushing the ball. Newton warned that they can’t do the same against the Rams.

Bryce Young, quarterback for the Carolina Panthers

Advertisement

“They now face their biggest task of the season in the Rams, who have won six straight with an average of 30.5 points per game,” Newton wrote. “The Panthers can’t afford to turn the ball over against the Rams like they did on that first-and-goal play Monday.”

Advertisement

Carolina missed the chance to lead the NFC South for the first time at this point of the season since 2017. They are still alive in the race, but they need to be consistent and cash in on the opportunities the Buccaneers give them.