Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, many wonder if this is already a new dynasty after all the success.

Right now, the big challenge for head coach Andy Reid and his players is to win a second consecutive trophy to shut down any possible doubt. The last team to do it were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004) led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

However, just a few days before the start of a new season against the Detroit Lions, Travis Kelce suffered an injury which could derail those championship hopes in the NFL.

Chiefs get key injury update about Travis Kelce

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have been notified that there’s no damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of Travis Kelce.

After Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice, the tight end has been officially listed as questionable for the opener against the Detroit Lions. Those are very good news considering the situation.

Jason Kelce gave an update about his brother’s injury. “He’s got some swelling going on. From what we know right now, his knee is fine. It’s about getting that swelling down and seeing how bruised that bone is.”