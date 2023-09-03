Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, the debate has started to determine if they’re a new dynasty.

Meanwhile, Dan Campbell had an extraordinary season in his second year as head coach of the Lions. There were many questions around him after a 3-13-1 record in 2021. However, he managed to turn things around. Detroit won eight of their last ten games and almost got into the playoffs.

As a consequence, the Detroit Lions were rewarded by the NFL with the honor of visiting the champions in the opener. They will be underdogs, but might have a chance thanks to the possible absence of Chris Jones.

Dan Campbell doesn’t care if Chris Jones plays in Chiefs vs Lions

A few months ago, Chris Jones was a finalist to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NFL and became a key factor for the Kansas City Chiefs recording 15.5 sacks. He was sensational in the playoffs too.

Currently, the defensive tackle has one season left in his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020 and wants to be paid as a top player at the position. That’s why Jones didn’t report to the start of training camp.

The negotiations are far away from being over as both parts have different numbers in mind. Though Jones gets a $50k fine for each day he misses at training camp, the star is ready to be out for a much longer period of time.

However, that was not a concern for head coach Dan Campbell during an interview with 97.1 The Ticket, a famous radio station in Detroit. “I’m not monitoring it. It doesn’t matter. He’s either there or he’s not. And if he is, he plays 15 plays. They’re all on third down and we’ll be ready. Otherwise, he’s not there and we just keep going. That’s out of our control.”

It’s important to remember that, after fans asked on X when he could return and if he was aware of the cost in salary terms, Chris Jones had a surprising answer on two different messages. “Week 8. I can afford it.”

Campbell also had a response for that possible extended holdout. “They’ve got plenty of ammo defensively. I know what kind of player he is when he’s in there, but he’s the last thing I’m worried about right now. Until he’s in the building, it’s not a concern.”