Among the long list of talented wide receivers capable of producing significant yardage every week, one name stands above the rest this season: Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins invested heavily in acquiring him, offering multiple premium draft picks in the hopes that he would aid in the development of Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite the high cost the paid for the wide receiver a year ago alongside the contract he signed, Hill has undeniably emerged as the star player for the Dolphins from the very beginning. In the previous season, he achieved career highs in targets, receptions, and receiving yards albeit working with a new quarterback. Hill

Hill has maintained an astonishing pace this season, suggesting he might achieve record-breaking numbers if he continues at this rate. He is the clear leader in receiving yards, accumulating 814 yards in just six games, which is 142 yards more than the next player. It’s not surprising that he leads in receiving yards, nor is guessing who completes the top three in this category.

Receiving Yards Leaders

When it comes to receiving yards, Hill’s performance puts him in the driver’s seat for the Offensive Player of the Year award. Even if his production experiences a slight dip, his average of 135 yards per game gives him plenty of margin. Yet, the two players immediately following him are also stellar in terms of weekly yardage production.

Currently, the second-place holder for receiving yards is A.J. Brown with 672 yards. Despite the offense not performing as well as it did last season, the wide receiver has been a significant contributor to the Eagles, outshining DeVonta Smith. He has proven to be a great acquisition, having joined the team last year after a move from the Tennessee Titans.

The remaining player in the top three is Stefon Diggs. Albeit he has been with the Buffalo Bills since 2020, Diggs was another acquisition via trade. The Bills have played explosive matches this season, but they haven’t been consistently reliable every week, as evidenced by their narrow win against the Giants on Monday. Diggs has accumulated 620 receiving yards thus far this season.

SURVEY Is Tyreek Hill having his career-best in receiving yards? Is Tyreek Hill having his career-best in receiving yards? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

What Is the Most Receiving Yards Hill Recorded in a Season?

Hill produced an impressive 1,710 receiving yards last season.