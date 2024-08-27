Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid may have good news about a Kansas City Chiefs player

Ahead of their Week 1 debut, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes receive positive news about a teammate in Kansas City Chiefs.

With a new NFL season about to begin and the Kansas City Chiefs aiming for their third consecutive Super Bowl ring, both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes received encouraging news about a teammate returning to the starting roster.

The reigning champions will kick off the season on Thursday Night Football, facing the always challenging Baltimore Ravens and their star QB, Lamar Jackson. The Chiefs will make their debut with the goal of playing another outstanding season.

The preseason didn’t go as expected for the Chiefs, at least in terms of results. Three consecutive losses have put the coaching staff under pressure, and they will need to address several issues before the season opener. While results don’t always reflect the overall picture, the development of the game does.

In their preseason opener, Kansas City suffered a decisive defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-13. In their second game, they also lost, though by a narrow margin, 24-23 to the Detroit Lions. To close out their preseason, Mahomes and company fell to the Chicago Bears, 34-21.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Chiefs regain a key piece for their roster

Ahead of the season opener, the Chiefs finally announced that a key player will return to the main roster for this season.

According to journalist Tom Pelissero’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the player in question is none other than Defensive End B.J. Thompson. Prior to the preseason, Thompson experienced a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest.

As part of the NFL’s annual mandatory preseason roster reductions, Kansas City placed Thompson on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

BJ Thompson Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ early-season games

In their quest to defend the title, Reid and company will need to navigate these early games to achieve their main goal: returning to the Super Bowl.

