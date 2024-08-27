Trending topics:
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid may have good news about a Kansas City Chiefs player

Ahead of their Week 1 debut, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes receive positive news about a teammate in Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Matías Persuh

With a new NFL season about to begin and the Kansas City Chiefs aiming for their third consecutive Super Bowl ring, both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes received encouraging news about a teammate returning to the starting roster.

The reigning champions will kick off the season on Thursday Night Football, facing the always challenging Baltimore Ravens and their star QB, Lamar Jackson. The Chiefs will make their debut with the goal of playing another outstanding season.

The preseason didn’t go as expected for the Chiefs, at least in terms of results. Three consecutive losses have put the coaching staff under pressure, and they will need to address several issues before the season opener. While results don’t always reflect the overall picture, the development of the game does.

In their preseason opener, Kansas City suffered a decisive defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-13. In their second game, they also lost, though by a narrow margin, 24-23 to the Detroit Lions. To close out their preseason, Mahomes and company fell to the Chicago Bears, 34-21.

Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Chiefs regain a key piece for their roster

Ahead of the season opener, the Chiefs finally announced that a key player will return to the main roster for this season.

According to journalist Tom Pelissero’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the player in question is none other than Defensive End B.J. Thompson. Prior to the preseason, Thompson experienced a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest.

As part of the NFL’s annual mandatory preseason roster reductions, Kansas City placed Thompson on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

BJ Thompson

BJ Thompson Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ early-season games

In their quest to defend the title, Reid and company will need to navigate these early games to achieve their main goal: returning to the Super Bowl.

  • vs Baltimore Ravens, September 5th
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, September 15th
  • vs Atlanta Falcons, September 22nd
  • vs Los Angeles Chargers, September 29th
  • vs New Orleans Saints, October 7th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

